LETTER: Skewed view in mining talks as affected communities remain sidelined

Ferial Haffajee’s "anatomy" of how Cyril Ramaphosa engineered a rapprochement between a disaffected mining industry and the government provides insightful comment on how both parties stepped down from the chamber’s court application to review the Mining Charter (Ferial Haffajee, "Is this how Mantashe got the mining job?", Business Live, March 4).

However, it also perpetuates a skewed view of the principal protagonists at the Mining Charter negotiation table by failing to mention that the court hearing on February 19 went ahead and resulted in a substantial victory for mining-affected communities, who had been granted leave to intervene in the proceedings in November 2017 after an urgent application.

Since the late 1990s, a sustainable mineral development consensus has been perpetuated by the globally organised mining industry and institutions such as the World Bank Group and the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development.

The manifesto of this consensus laid the basis for the industry’s stereotypical stance towards mining-affected local communities. This stance is characterised by ostensible care and concern for the serious economic, social, cultural and environmental effects of mining on local communities, and a desire to foster "meaningful engagement" through consultation based on mutual respect, shared concerns and shared objectives.

Skewed engagement

The reality is that consultation and engagement with mining-affected communities are often perfunctory, overbearing, conniving and disrespectful of basic human rights, including human dignity. This fact is documented in countless cases the world over, including SA (see https://ejatlas.org).

The adequacy of statutory obligations to consult with mining-affected communities has already borne the scrutiny of the Constitutional Court, who laid down a "good faith" standard for consultation with communities in the 2011 case of Bengwenyama Minerals v Genorah Resources.

It bears repeating that in this case the Constitutional Court said that the notice and consultation requirements attached to obtaining a prospecting or mining right under South African law recognised that prospecting and mining constitute a "grave and considerable invasion" of the use and enjoyment of property rights, and were indicative of a "serious concern" for the rights and interests of landowners and lawful occupiers.

Unlike the consultation obligations associated with obtaining prospecting or mining rights, there is no express statutory requirement for mining-affected communities to be consulted in the development or amendment of the Mining Charter. However, a clear basis for community participation is that the charter is fundamentally intended to redress historical social, and economic inequalities associated with mining.

Mosebenzi Zwane’s pitiably inadequate and heavy-handed approach to consultation with mining-affected communities on the 2017 Mining Charter instigated three mining community associations (Mining Affected Communities in Action, Women Affected by Mining United in Action, and Mining and Environmental Justice Community Network of SA) to launch their own legal challenge to the charter.

After being successfully joined to the case in November 2017 they were fully expecting their request to be declared as key and relevant stakeholders for purposes of the Mining Charter negotiation process to be ventilated in court. This relief was opposed by the government, the mining industry and the trade unions.

In events unfolding on February 17-18, symbolic of the chauvinism that has characterised the mining industry, the mining-affected communities — now joined as parties to the matter — were completely excluded from the backroom discussions that resulted in breaking one of the most serious log-jams between the state and the mining industry in SA to date.

Attorneys representing the mining community associations were notified of the outcome at the 11th hour.

A hearing on February 19 nevertheless took place and a full bench of the high court entertained argument on the declaratory relief claimed. The court was packed with mining community activists.

The most telling moment in the hearing occurred when counsel for the Chamber of Mines, Chris Loxton, intimated that the "principal players" in the action wanted the matter to stand down. He was interrupted mid-sentence by Judge Jody Kollapen, who pointed out that any notion of who constituted a principal player in the matter was subjective.

It was clear from the court’s questioning that the manner in which communities had been sidelined in the weekend backroom discussions completely illustrated the basis of their complaint.

It was not surprising, therefore, that they granted the relief sought, declaring that the mining-affected communities and networks that were party to the court proceedings were interested and relevant stakeholders for consultative purposes on the Mining Charter in future.

The outcome was hailed as an historic victory, and indeed, given the alignment of state-and mining-industry interests worldwide, it sets an important global precedent. Whether Gwede Mantashe will be able to mint a new Charter within three months, as has been reported, will now also depend on mining-affected communities being heard and satisfied with the outcome.

Prof Tracy-Lynn Humby

School of law at University of the Witwatersrand

