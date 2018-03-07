LETTER: SA must protect its trade

From the state-of-the-nation and budget speeches, job creation appears to be SA’s top priority.

Domestic economic growth is seen as the solution, so it is tragic that nothing was done in the cabinet reshuffle to rejuvenate the economic development and trade and industry ministries, which have overseen the horrific hollowing-out of SA’s industrial capacity over the past 20 years.

The US appears set to introduce across-the-board steel and aluminium duties. How much more does a small economy like ours not need protection to survive in a world economy dominated by predatory exporters.

SA’s steel, sugar, chicken and many other industries cannot be expected to survive, let alone grow, attract investment and create jobs, unless the local market is secure and protected.

SA must use the trade remedies at its disposal if it wants economic growth.

Our economic ministries have been, and are, guilty of exporting South African jobs — the rising tide of imports is testament to this.

Chris Murray

Johannesburg