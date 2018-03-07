LETTER: Rubbish bosses rewarded

Simon Mantell’s concise analysis of what is wrong in SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and their board management reflects the mammoth task facing new Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan (Failure to pilot properly means SOEs have very little runway left, March 2).

He references the hundreds of billions of rand wasted on irregular procurement and the associated hundreds of millions spent on sham forensic investigations into the accountability of board members. The boards are just the start of the SOEs’ failure to run as efficient businesses. The problem continues through to incompetent managers, most of whom would not be successful in a well-run private sector operation where only competent managers are employed.

In the same edition, Brian Kantor expressed a similar view (Staff of SOEs are doing it for themselves, March 2). "We must hope for essential reforms that change the goal of managers from serving themselves to serving their owners."

The reason for the SOE disasters is applicable to all levels of government, where incompetence is tolerated, mostly for political reasons. Perhaps Mantell could do a similar analysis of some government departments and then focus on financially incompetent municipalities.

For an example of the costly failures taking place every day, take the R90m tender for orange plastic recycling bags entered into by the eThekwini municipality. It is the incompetence at supervisory management level that needs to be tackled. It is here where self-enrichment has been entrenched as a right of office.

Ron Legg

Hillcrest