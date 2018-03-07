LETTER: RAF’s approach to litigation needs urgent investigation

During 2015-16 the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy was increased by 50c/l. With the current 30c/l this results in a total increase of R16bn per year in RAF revenue. The approximate shortfall prompting the 2015-16 increase was R2bn per year. Motorists were assured by the then transport minister that 50 c/l would be adequate. Moreover, claims against the RAF have, since 2008, decreased by approximately 50% because of legislative restrictions on claims by road crash victims.

Notwithstanding, the RAF’s legal bill has grown from approximately R2.3bn in 2008 to R8bn in 2016-17.

The RAF Act makes litigation extremely risky for any claimant provided that the RAF makes a suitable offer of settlement even before summons. A plaintiff risks paying all his/her own and the RAF’s legal costs from the date of the offer should he/she not beat the RAF offer in court.

Despite this advantage, the RAF’s approach to claims and litigation appears from the case Hlalele v RAF (October 18 2017) where Judge Johann Daffue states: "On the other hand, the RAF seldom investigates claims properly and its legal teams are often not in a position to proceed to trial … Mostly, the RAF’s legal teams come to court, not to settle, but to throw in the proverbial towel.

"In the majority of cases the outcome can be predicted: the merits are settled 100% in favour of the plaintiff … counsel [if one is appointed] is not instructed to conduct a defended trial but receives instructions in respect of settlement only. To make matters worse, the court is often asked to stand matters down as the [RAF] litigation officer cannot be contacted in order to give instructions to settle. Judges are even requested to stand matters down to the next day or even a third day. In the meantime, legal costs soar."

The judgment indicates that the RAF’s approach to claims and especially litigation, needs urgent investigation and reconsideration. If litigation expenditure had been critically evaluated and effective suitable adjustments made, an increase of the RAF fuel levy could have been avoided.

Finally, the actuarial deficit (currently R335bn), always used as justification for RAF levy increases, is irrelevant because the RAF benefit is social security and not short-term insurance.

Prof Hennie Klopper

Emeritus professor, University of Pretoria