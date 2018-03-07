LETTER: Property valuations unfair

The Joburg metro has informed me of the municipal valuation of my property. The valuation is significantly higher than the amount that appears on my current rates invoice. I understand that from July my rates will be calculated on the new amount. This is quite concerning, because my rates are already increased annually by an amount that is generally in excess of inflation.

The adjustment of both the base (the valuation) and the rate applied results in duplicate increases. The cumulative increase from 2014 to 2018 is 129.4% over five years. This is on top of the value-added tax increase, the fuel levy increase and almost no bracket-creep relief.

If Joburg wants to avoid a revolt against rates, just like e-tolls, they should seriously consider the fairness of this.

E Brandt

