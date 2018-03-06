LETTER: Land vote short of 75%

In considering the proposal for the expropriation of land without compensation, most commentators have missed the crucial point that it will take a 75% (not 66.6%) majority in Parliament to achieve this objective. This should be seen with approval required from six of the nine provinces.

The vote in Parliament fell marginally short of this, despite the obvious collusion at play between some political parties for short-term political gain. Happily this motion was not the one that might have led to the amendment of clause 25 of the Constitution.

This is a very fortunate outcome for the long-term wellbeing of the economy, not to mention that of our hard-won democracy.

It is a fundamental truth that the recognition of private property rights is the cornerstone of all successful economies globally.

AR Viljoen

Elgin