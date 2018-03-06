LETTER: Land and property confusion

I read Tim Cohen’s column with interest as I believe his comments (and his panic) mirror the anxieties of most white South Africans, and I am sure many black South Africans (A desperate, terrible, historic land mistake, March 5). But there is something far worse that it seems everyone is missing in the "panic" about land.

During discussions on the terms of the Constitution in the early ’90s, and in particular the wording of section 25, the ambit of the term "property" became the subject for debate. Intellectual property (IP) agents were at the forefront of these debates, demanding that IP rights be protected as rights separate from those granted under section 25. Their concerns were dismissed on the basis that there was no need for such further protection as the protection afforded to "property" under section 25 was sufficiently wide to cover IP. The final result was that the reference to "property" in section 25 encompasses IP as well — patents, trademarks and copyright.

It is of grave concern that the discussions of the ANC and the rants of the EFF over the past week on "expropriation without compensation" have used the terms "land" and "property" interchangeably, to the extent that this loose usage could be interpreted, and perhaps even envisaged, as the encroachment of rights that extend far further than land. We (and our overseas investors) have every reason to panic.

Anne Stern

Via e-mail