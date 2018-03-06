Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land and property confusion

06 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

I read Tim Cohen’s column with interest as I believe his comments (and his panic) mirror the anxieties of most white South Africans, and I am sure many black South Africans (A desperate, terrible, historic land mistake, March 5). But there is something far worse that it seems everyone is missing in the "panic" about land.

During discussions on the terms of the Constitution in the early ’90s, and in particular the wording of section 25, the ambit of the term "property" became the subject for debate. Intellectual property (IP) agents were at the forefront of these debates, demanding that IP rights be protected as rights separate from those granted under section 25. Their concerns were dismissed on the basis that there was no need for such further protection as the protection afforded to "property" under section 25 was sufficiently wide to cover IP. The final result was that the reference to "property" in section 25 encompasses IP as well — patents, trademarks and copyright.

It is of grave concern that the discussions of the ANC and the rants of the EFF over the past week on "expropriation without compensation" have used the terms "land" and "property" interchangeably, to the extent that this loose usage could be interpreted, and perhaps even envisaged, as the encroachment of rights that extend far further than land. We (and our overseas investors) have every reason to panic.

Anne Stern
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CAROL PATON: Land fever is just a symptom of four ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIM COHEN: A desperate, terrible, historic land ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Land expropriation, a reason to panic
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
TONY LEON: Land-grab support gives glimpse of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.