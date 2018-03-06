Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fight rot, make SA great

06 March 2018 - 05:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE

The Democratic Liberal Congress (DLC) welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for lifestyle audits on his ministers. They are the servants of the people of SA and must not think they can squander the public purse.

However, while the buck must stop at the top, corruption, maladministration and stealing of the public purse are experienced in all spheres of government. Lifestyle audits should become a norm for all public representatives, including MPs, premiers, MPLs, mayors, councillors and senior officials.

Effective service delivery can be implemented only when the crooks are caught, criminally charged and fired.

Corruption by elected representatives has crippled many governments of the world. SA is a great country to live in and will remain so only if all South Africans unite and rise above the scourge of corruption.

Patrick Pillay
Leader, DLC

