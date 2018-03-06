Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EFF behaving like children

06 March 2018 - 05:30
EFF supporters. Picture: ROGAN WARD
This is childish. You didn’t give me your pencil at school, so I won’t allow you to come and watch TV in my home. It is normal for children to react this way to disagreements. Not adults.

The EFF is threatening to remove the DA mayor in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro with similar reasoning. Are they kidding? If I were Mmusi Maimane I would ask all DA mayors to step down. Unless the DA loves power, let the EFF cut off its nose to spite its face.

The voters are watching to see if these are the leaders we need.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

