LETTER: SOEs need renewing

Andrew Kenny’s antirenewable rhetoric (Renewable power costly, February 27) is an unfortunate distraction from the critical overhaul of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — from board composition to sustainable, effective business plans, and the very market conditions they operate in.

In as much as it is best for me to avoid the substance of Kenny’s folly, I can only hope that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa will do the same and focus on the core issues at stake — reforming our SOEs through brave, focused, innovative and principled leadership.

Adam Craker

Via e-mail