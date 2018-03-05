Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SOEs need renewing

05 March 2018 - 05:30
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
- Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image:

Andrew Kenny’s antirenewable rhetoric (Renewable power costly, February 27) is an unfortunate distraction from the critical overhaul of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — from board composition to sustainable, effective business plans, and the very market conditions they operate in.

In as much as it is best for me to avoid the substance of Kenny’s folly, I can only hope that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa will do the same and focus on the core issues at stake — reforming our SOEs through brave, focused, innovative and principled leadership.

Adam Craker
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Is this how Mantashe got the ...
Opinion
3.
Panicky ANC chooses a land route Zimbabwe has now ...
Opinion
4.
TIM COHEN: A desperate, terrible, historic land ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: SA unable to avoid trade war
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.