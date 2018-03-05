LETTER: Revert to site value only

Johannesburg has come full circle from the days when, under municipal valuer John McCullough, its state-of-the-art valuation techniques commanded international respect. McCullough was a strong proponent of the city’s site value only rating system, which was highly successful and American and European cities admired but struggled to emulate.

Given the evident loss of institutional memory, current chief valuer Piet Eloff may have had little choice but to get the city to outsource the job, reported to have cost R99.8m. A better strategy in the long run would probably be to rebuild it.

In the past there were never any outcries, and objections were routinely dealt with in public hearings after the triennial valuations. Joburg thrived under it even after the surrounding mines closed. Site value rating only is a far superior system to the current composite rating (rates on buildings as well as land) since it encourages efficient use of land and regular investment, and rates on buildings have the opposite effect.

If these valuations are correct, consideration could be given to reducing the rate in each rand of property value so that property owners’ actual monthly bills increase at a more acceptable pace.

Stephen Meintjes

Parkwood