LETTER: Muddle of Huddle Park

If Ruth Miller is as familiar with the Huddle Park area as she professes, she must be aware that there is indeed a mammoth mixed low-cost housing scheme planned for the area of provincial land directly opposite Huddle Park on its northern end (Houses in Huddle Park, February 27).

Of course, all people should have trees and grass and room to breathe, and that is why public open spaces like Huddle Park should be preserved. Development there results in the disappearance of the trees and grass and room to breathe, while such as is left is fenced off for private use and the rest of us doomed to use the only road in the area choke on the traffic.

All major cities jealously guard their public spaces, and Johannesburg – perhaps more accurately the present council’s predecessor – sold a crown jewel to a developer for a song.

Bryan Mendelsohn

Via e-mail