LETTER: State must carry burden

The swift DA response opposing proposed tax increases, especially value-added tax (VAT), has drawn criticism and support from across a broad spectrum of society.

The DA’s position on tax increases is clear: increasing taxes, especially VAT, to paper over the financial mess created by decades of looting by the ANC government is reckless. It exacts an unnecessary burden on poor South Africans.

Tax increases can be avoided through targeted interventions, such as a comprehensive government expenditure review.

In the DA’s pre-budget review presentation, we made it clear that billions of rands can be saved through cost-cutting measures such as reducing the size of the executive to 15 cabinet ministers and reducing the number of foreign missions by 69.

However, the ANC government is not prepared to make these cuts as it would curtail their power to dispense patronage. The ANC would rather transfer the financial burden to South Africans. The government must take the lead in adopting a frugal approach to the management of public finances before it asks ordinary South Africans to shoulder additional financial burdens.

Alf Lees, MP

DA shadow deputy finance minister

