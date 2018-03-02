Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land: handle with care

02 March 2018 - 05:30
An EFF rally. Picture: SHENAAZ JAMAL
- An EFF rally. Picture: SHENAAZ JAMAL
Image:

The decision by Parliament to work towards changing the Constitution to enable land expropriation without compensation is an indictment against the ruling party, the opposition and all those who neglected land reform.

The EFF are populists and do not have the best interests of all our people at heart. I have been warning for years against EFF politics. I was also opposed to DA-EFF coalitions, but realised at the time that under Jacob Zuma the DA simply could sadly not consider coalitions with the ANC.

With Zuma out of the way, the EFF are now looking for new themes to raise their profile and grabbed the emotional topic of land reform at a strategic moment. All parties recognise the inevitability of well-managed land reform, but unnecessary delays, especially on the side of government, and denial by many stakeholders, play into the hands of populists and radicals.

Statesmanship, co-operation across party lines and a broad awareness of the emotion and pain on all sides will be essential as we move forward. There is enough available land. If managed correctly, the process could unite us, but it could also become a very divisive issue.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Has Cyril repeated Mbeki’s mistake?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Panicky ANC chooses a land route Zimbabwe has now ...
Opinion
4.
Why a complacent DA could lose Cape Town to ANC
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Land-reform detail needed
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.