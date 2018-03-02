LETTER: Land: handle with care

The decision by Parliament to work towards changing the Constitution to enable land expropriation without compensation is an indictment against the ruling party, the opposition and all those who neglected land reform.

The EFF are populists and do not have the best interests of all our people at heart. I have been warning for years against EFF politics. I was also opposed to DA-EFF coalitions, but realised at the time that under Jacob Zuma the DA simply could sadly not consider coalitions with the ANC.

With Zuma out of the way, the EFF are now looking for new themes to raise their profile and grabbed the emotional topic of land reform at a strategic moment. All parties recognise the inevitability of well-managed land reform, but unnecessary delays, especially on the side of government, and denial by many stakeholders, play into the hands of populists and radicals.

Statesmanship, co-operation across party lines and a broad awareness of the emotion and pain on all sides will be essential as we move forward. There is enough available land. If managed correctly, the process could unite us, but it could also become a very divisive issue.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag