Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ban nanny state instead

02 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Governments have a bad habit of banning or taxing things they don’t like, without any regard for democratic mandates or economic prosperity (Government wants liquor ads ban, February 26).

The proposal to ban liquor advertising, among other draconian proposals in the Liquor Amendment Bill, is not only a violation of freedom of expression under the Constitution, but also the freedom of choice of consumers, who are now being relegated to perpetual children under the supervision of a parent-government.

The bill must be withdrawn and the government must cease its paternalistic attitude towards the taxpaying public.

Martin van Staden
Randburg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The big unanswered questions about ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Has Cyril repeated Mbeki’s mistake?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Panicky ANC chooses a land route Zimbabwe has now ...
Opinion
4.
Why a complacent DA could lose Cape Town to ANC
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Land-reform detail needed
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.