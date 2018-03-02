LETTER: Ban nanny state instead

Governments have a bad habit of banning or taxing things they don’t like, without any regard for democratic mandates or economic prosperity (Government wants liquor ads ban, February 26).

The proposal to ban liquor advertising, among other draconian proposals in the Liquor Amendment Bill, is not only a violation of freedom of expression under the Constitution, but also the freedom of choice of consumers, who are now being relegated to perpetual children under the supervision of a parent-government.

The bill must be withdrawn and the government must cease its paternalistic attitude towards the taxpaying public.

Martin van Staden

Randburg