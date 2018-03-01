LETTER: Young leaders needed

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a "new dawn" surely requires new ideas and a new breed of leaders to take over the baton, if it is to inspire confidence in the citizens of the land. But even illiterate South Africans will be discomforted by some of the individuals who have been recycled into the new Cabinet, even after their flaws were laid bare for the public to scrutinise. Some departments seem to have been given "retirement" status, like social development, where only old people are deployed.

Both the EFF and the DA will have plenty of ammunition to fire whenever there is underperformance, with the latter having deployed young and academically qualified members of the party to very senior political office. These leaders are young, energetic and bring fresh ideas and new meaning to politics. The younger generation will not hesitate to vote for the opposition come the next elections.

Mjoni Thango

Durban