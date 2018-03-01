Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Young leaders needed

01 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise of a "new dawn" surely requires new ideas and a new breed of leaders to take over the baton, if it is to inspire confidence in the citizens of the land. But even illiterate South Africans will be discomforted by some of the individuals who have been recycled into the new Cabinet, even after their flaws were laid bare for the public to scrutinise. Some departments seem to have been given "retirement" status, like social development, where only old people are deployed.

Both the EFF and the DA will have plenty of ammunition to fire whenever there is underperformance, with the latter having deployed young and academically qualified members of the party to very senior political office. These leaders are young, energetic and bring fresh ideas and new meaning to politics. The younger generation will not hesitate to vote for the opposition come the next elections.

Mjoni Thango
Durban

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Land seizures are complex, costly and unwise — ...
Opinion
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: SA needs qualifications for hard ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s great age ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Rough times with the Zumas
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
PETER BRUCE: The reshuffle: Cyril gets it half ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.