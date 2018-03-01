LETTER: Vavi’s confusion continues

You have to feel sorry for Zwelinzima Vavi who, having played a major role in deposing Jacob Zuma, is now after his successor, who according to him will "replace one butcher of the working class with another butcher of the working class".

Like the DA and the EFF, he is left floundering without Zuma. Vavi’s confusion was identified by Karl Popper in his book The Open Society and its Enemies as utopianism. The idea that an ideal society could be constructed. As Popper put it: "The attempt to make heaven on earth invariably produces hell."

Surely any grounded person would know that there can be no perfection in any system (especially communism); that there will inevitably be those in society who get more and those who get less; that the best that can be done is to balance interests and set priorities to achieve the best practical and reasonable outcome?

An absolute necessary condition for government is to have the funds required to provide services and social programmes.

Even those on the left, including Vavi, would see that nurturing the private sector facilitates profits. And that the more the private sector flourishes the more empowered the state will be to service and uplift those left behind.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town