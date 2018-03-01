LETTER: Tipple ban topples rights

The Department of Health is seeking a ban on alcohol advertising in the controversial Liquor Amendment Bill that is now with the Cabinet (Government wants liquor ads ban, February 26). Should the bill pass, alcohol adverts on radio and TV will be banned from 6am to 10pm and the age limit for drinking will be raised from 18 to 21.

The National Liquor Act already forbids liquor adverts targeted at minors.

Banning liquor advertising will greatly harm the South African Broadcasting Corporation and reduce sponsorship of national sporting events and sport-development programmes.

The department has decided that its campaign is noble and it will not hesitate to stamp on the freedom of the consumer and the producer.

Christo Hattingh

Johannesburg