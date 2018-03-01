Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tipple ban topples rights

01 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRENT LEWIN

The Department of Health is seeking a ban on alcohol advertising in the controversial Liquor Amendment Bill that is now with the Cabinet (Government wants liquor ads ban, February 26). Should the bill pass, alcohol adverts on radio and TV will be banned from 6am to 10pm and the age limit for drinking will be raised from 18 to 21.

The National Liquor Act already forbids liquor adverts targeted at minors.

Banning liquor advertising will greatly harm the South African Broadcasting Corporation and reduce sponsorship of national sporting events and sport-development programmes.

The department has decided that its campaign is noble and it will not hesitate to stamp on the freedom of the consumer and the producer.

Christo Hattingh
Johannesburg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Land seizures are complex, costly and unwise — ...
Opinion
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: SA needs qualifications for hard ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s great age ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Rough times with the Zumas
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
PETER BRUCE: The reshuffle: Cyril gets it half ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.