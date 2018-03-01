LETTER: President should take care

A contingency plan is required as a matter of extreme urgency. President Cyril Ramaphosa is just a bullet away from ceding the presidency to David Mabuza, who is now at the Union Buildings.
AR Viljoen
Elgin
