LETTER: President should take care

01 March 2018 - 05:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: REUTERS

A contingency plan is required as a matter of extreme urgency. President Cyril Ramaphosa is just a bullet away from ceding the presidency to David Mabuza, who is now at the Union Buildings.

AR Viljoen
Elgin

