LETTER: Ideas for the jobs summit

I woke up this morning a little more optimistic than before due to the financial/job/economic summit proposed by the presidency. Like optimism in any area, this too will demand objectivity and some useful open-minded ideas. So here are mine:

A summit with the intention to cause a dent in the very high current unemployment statistics has to be done on an informed basis, taking note of exact realities and the possible ultimate objectives along with some quick wins. We have seen enough gatherings of government, labour and business on matters of economic development and very little positive has been delivered — significantly, no jobs have resulted.

We can do without academics, commercial political analysts and journalists in a matter of such importance. Unemployed individuals, business operators and representatives of investment groupings should form the mainstay of the delegates. They are the most directly affected when it comes to job creation and economic development. Some will have to pay for it, while others will be on the receiving end.

The creation of new jobs would add fresh new spenders and consumers for our ailing economy.

Charles C Barnard

