Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ideas for the jobs summit

01 March 2018 - 05:30
Jobless men wait for work in Meredale Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK
Jobless men wait for work in Meredale Johannesburg. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK
Image:

I woke up this morning a little more optimistic than before due to the financial/job/economic summit proposed by the presidency. Like optimism in any area, this too will demand objectivity and some useful open-minded ideas. So here are mine:

A summit with the intention to cause a dent in the very high current unemployment statistics has to be done on an informed basis, taking note of exact realities and the possible ultimate objectives along with some quick wins. We have seen enough gatherings of government, labour and business on matters of economic development and very little positive has been delivered — significantly, no jobs have resulted.

We can do without academics, commercial political analysts and journalists in a matter of such importance. Unemployed individuals, business operators and representatives of investment groupings should form the mainstay of the delegates. They are the most directly affected when it comes to job creation and economic development. Some will have to pay for it, while others will be on the receiving end.

The creation of new jobs would add fresh new spenders and consumers for our ailing economy.

Charles C Barnard
Nigel

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Land seizures are complex, costly and unwise — ...
Opinion
2.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: SA needs qualifications for hard ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Cyril Ramaphosa’s great age ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Rough times with the Zumas
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
PETER BRUCE: The reshuffle: Cyril gets it half ...
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.