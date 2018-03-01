Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deploy credible cadres

01 March 2018 - 05:30
The pursuit of politics is by its very nature an ongoing act of juggling and compromise to balance conflicting interests, and I reckon we have just seen just how the forces or interests aligned for and against President Cyril Ramaphosa have conspired to place him in a position in which he had to make some appointments that, on the face of it, plainly contradicted the aims and objectives for the country that he voiced just a few days ago in his state of the nation address.

It should be a matter of major disquiet for all of us that there are clearly factions within the governing party and its alliance partners that are more concerned with the deployment of their cadres than the fact that such deployees have reputations that are seriously tainted, if not actually compromised.

That simply cannot be right. Surely it ought to be clear policy that only those who have unsullied reputations and are best fitted for the job should be appointed. To have it otherwise sends a very wrong message to the entire population.

Geoff Mansell
Parkwood

