LETTER: The people’s bae responds to Peter Bruce’s claims of another SA miracle

A few weeks ago Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce expressed a wish for the obliteration of the opposition (Is it time for Ramaphosa to talk to Malema?, February 8). He asked if it is not time for the commander-in-chief and the EFF to return (from the cold) to the ANC, seeing that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a lot to offer on land, education and public health.

Bruce is one of several business-friendly writers who see the rise of Ramaphosa as a direct threat to the opposition. He was attempting a response to a critique the commander-in-chief levelled against him during an EFF presser, in which he compared Bruce to Jimmy Manyi in relation to the Guptas-Jacob Zuma.

What Manyi did was engage in uncritical sanitising defence and promotion of Zuma, at the centre of which were distortions of history. This is the case with Bruce in relation to Ramaphosa, particularly in his distortion of our very recent history.

In another piece, Bruce attributes the recall of Zuma to a miracle (Last chance to create an inclusive economy, February 22). He writes that "it was a powerful reminder of how close the Zuma bullet we dodged passed us by. By some miracle, we have been given a second chance to build a democratic republic centred solely on a constitution.… Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency is not only our second chance. It may be our last chance."

When a situation is described as a "miracle" it means it was beyond human capability. This same explanation is often used to describe the passage over the 1990-1994 transition, which is believed to be a miracle transition. Seeing that it was also Ramaphosa at the centre of the Convention for a Democratic SA (Codesa), Bruce really wants to portray him as a miracle worker.

The problem with this narrative is its blatant ignorance of the human efforts to bring down apartheid and, recently, Zuma. The mass demonstrations, protests and, ultimately, willingness to forge peace within the war-torn townships by residents themselves, are marginalised in favour of an interpretation that privileges elites, putting them at the centre of saving the country.

Bruce, by saying it was a miracle, writes off all the mass demonstrations and work of the opposition in sustaining the illegitimacy of Zuma, so much so that the ANC itself, for the first time, came to agree to remove a stubborn Zuma through an opposition motion led by the EFF. And what about the losses suffered by the ANC in the local government elections, particularly in the metros?

If anything, our constitutional democracy was saved not by Ramaphosa, but by mass work and opposition parties. The 2016 local government elections proved to the once-hegemonic liberation party that it is dispensable, that indeed life can go on without them in the driving seat. Why, then, would you write out the opposition now that you have your favourite business candidate? Shouldn’t you elevate this moment as a proof of the maturity of our multiparty democracy?

Bruce’s distorting relies on the self-deception that Ramaphosa is new, when in fact he has always been in the privileged position and position of power to shift ground away from the kleptocrats. He has been an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member since 1991, a secretary-general, he was in Codesa and he was deputy president when the ANC lost the Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela metros.

Is it not the greatest betrayal of the very liberal ethos of the multiplicity of ideas encapsulated in the system of multiparty democracies that Bruce would wish an organisation that is most problematic to the hegemony of the ANC to simply pack its bags and join in Ramaphosa’s false new dawn? Even a person so excited with Ramaphosa’s rise knows that it is precisely the self-belief generated within ANC, and now revived by Bruce, that they will rule till Jesus comes, that makes them so corrupt.

It is the absence of a strong opposition with the capacity to shift metros from the ANC that allowed the party to grow arrogant and think it is beyond reproach. Why would you wish such an era to return, worse still, with a candidate who has no record of fighting corruption, either within corporate SA or the ANC?

All along when state capture was occurring, Ramaphosa sat there, next to Zuma, with a big ambitious smile, waiting for his careerist turn to be president. Nothing exposed him more as a self-seeking person than this moment in his life. He is no different from all ANC politicians — driven by utter opportunism.

True leadership is confronting evil, especially when it is not fashionable to do so. To this end, Ramaphosa has failed with flying colours. The essential leadership value for a time such as this is selflessness, not self-seeking careerism. Bruce is therefore duly warned — revive ANC arrogance at your own peril.

As for the EFF, we shall stay outside, for if it is cold where we are, then no doubt it is freezing in the ANC.

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, MP

EFF national spokesperson