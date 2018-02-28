Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rooting out corruption

28 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

There is broad agreement that former president Jacob Zuma was one of the root causes of the corruption we are experiencing. He had a network of allies. So, getting rid of Zuma does not necessarily mean ridding SA of corruption.

Similarly, SA is awash with the undesirable remnants of white power and privilege which are hampering progress towards building a unified nation. How can we rid SA of white power, privilege, bias and control of the economy if the current and probably future generations of white people continue to conveniently pretend that there is no connection between their current social and economic status and apartheid.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Cape Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The reshuffle: Cyril gets it half ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Rough times with the Zumas
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Land seizures are complex, costly and unwise — ...
Opinion
5.
Russians have not discovered that there are ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.