LETTER: Rooting out corruption

There is broad agreement that former president Jacob Zuma was one of the root causes of the corruption we are experiencing. He had a network of allies. So, getting rid of Zuma does not necessarily mean ridding SA of corruption.

Similarly, SA is awash with the undesirable remnants of white power and privilege which are hampering progress towards building a unified nation. How can we rid SA of white power, privilege, bias and control of the economy if the current and probably future generations of white people continue to conveniently pretend that there is no connection between their current social and economic status and apartheid.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi

Cape Town