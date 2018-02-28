LETTER: Prioritise scarcity of skills

Your article on free university for poor students was an excellent summary, though somewhat lacking in interrogation of what should be an obvious point (How Malusi Gigaba plans to fund free higher education, February 21). Free tertiary education is all very well for a wealthy economy such as Germany’s, but in our situation it would not only be impractical, but irresponsible to have a Champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget.

Sure, we are well served as a society to invest in our future, but no one has yet argued that it should be done thoughtfully so as to maximise its impact. Current provisions in the budget seem to mean that the sole criterion for qualifying for free tertiary education is a means test, yet there is hardly any commentary on the fact that we have a scarcity of skills. Every year the government publishes a list of professions that the economy needs to grow, yet little attention seems to be paid to it in the current debates.

As much as I personally may love art and believe in its importance, surely we should prioritise producing engineers instead of artists? If we have shortages of software developers, architects, cabinet makers, and medical doctors, should we really use our limited budgets on producing more philologists or sociologists?

Is it not more opportune, at this stage, to prioritise spending on scarce skills that actually grow our economy and lift people out of poverty, as opposed to spending what little we have on producing graduates who will struggle to find employment in an anaemic economy?

Should the budget not rather concentrate on applying a means test, plus scholarly excellence, plus whether the qualification applied for is on the scarce skills list? If done with such greater precision, surely we will have produced a crop of graduates who will not only grow the economy, but will themselves enjoy its fruitful bounty.

Free tertiary education for graduates with scarce skills is what the economy needs.

Sebastian Chatov

Killarney