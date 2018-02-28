LETTER: Miracle man in DA house

On February 15 I received an e-mail of what appeared to be my municipal rates bill from the City of Johannesburg. Imagine my surprise, and then absolute delight, to discover it was in fact a notice informing me that my property had been revalued from R2,060,000 to R2,911,000.

That is a rise of R851,000, or 41,3% in value.

Not only was this windfall unexpected, but the city effected this without sending a qualified valuator to my home. So, hats off to Herman Mashaba, who can perform the miracle of creating overnight wealth for ratepayers.

Neil McCafferty

Sandton