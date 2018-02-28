LETTER: Environmental threat low

"President Ramaphosa did not mention climate change," bleats Tracey Davies (SA’s corporates must wake up, February 23). It is difficult not to charge her with hypocrisy – when Donald Trump mentioned climate change, she complained.

"Will our corporate sector revert to self-interested short-termism?" she asks. I hope so. There happen to be an awful lot of people out of work. If the government can create a stable business environment, businesses may revert to what they do best — making the profits that sustain them and creating the jobs we need.

"SA faces catastrophic environmental threats," she whimpers. Really? Of the various threats we face, environmental ones seem low on the priority list. Poverty, lack of job opportunities, poor schooling, poor housing, lack of water, lack of land, abuse of public funds and a few others seem far more critical than a purely hypothetical threat.

"Our big banks are still considering funding new privately owned coal-fired power plants," she gripes. Would she rather have them funded by government pension funds, like Eskom? Hasn’t the Public Investment Corporation gone far enough out on a limb? As privately owned coal-fired power plants have been public policy for some time, can she start addressing the policy, not criticising the banks?

Prof Philip Lloyd

Energy Institute, Cape Peninsula University of Technology