LETTER: Entertaining free fanfare

Further to Hilary Joffe’s comments on what she calls "Zuma’s poison pill", one wonders why the new president felt compelled to implement Zuma’s obvious bad-faith announcement of free tertiary education. How does an unscripted presidential announcement fit in with collective cabinet responsibility, especially now that President Cyril Ramaphosa insists that policy will only follow careful research and consultation?

In any event, crude free tertiary education is not as progressive as it appears. The R57bn, which will benefit the few, many of whom will drop out in the first year after spending the taxpayer’s money, comes at a cost to the broader population in increased VAT and, more importantly, cuts in basic services at municipal level.

While free tertiary education deserves a place on the wish list, one wonders if it jumped the long queue just to satisfy student mobs who selfishly demanded it, not knowing or caring that all low-and zero-earning people, who rely on government services, would be contributing one way or another to their free board, lodging and tuition.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town