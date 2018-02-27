LETTTER: Guptas just didn’t care

Opinion / Letters

We have known the Guptas to be manipulators and thieves of note, but what has transpired at Optimum coal mine transcends that; they also do not have a caring thought in their brains.

What else can you say about the fact that they engaged 2,000 workers to toil on their mine but might fail to pay them at the end of the month? The CEO of Optimum is targeting Eskom for the lack of funds to pay wages. He maintains that Eskom is no longer paying Optimum and therefore Optimum can’t pay the workers, but if the shareholders (Guptas and Duduzane Zuma) had a bit of decency they would surely part with some loot and give it to Optimum to pay workers.

How do the Guptas expect these people to put bread on their tables? Do they care? Add to this the Estina theft of R200m destined for the poorest residents near Vrede in the Free State.

So where does this put the Zumas, both Jacob the facilitator and Duduzane the beneficiary? Both have boasted that the Guptas are their friends. What a choice; what a legacy!

Max Leipold
Hermanus

