LETTER: Houses in Huddle Park

Being very familiar with the Huddle Park land that is the subject of so much contestation (O’Sullivan offers aid to the Huddle Park probe, February 22) it seems to me your correspondent has missed a very important point about the redevelopment.

If there were dubious dealings around the sale, that must be investigated. But the aim of many of the complainants appears to be the prevention of any development on the land. What should happen is that a mixed housing scheme be built there — including a large proportion of low-cost housing. The area is actually relatively well served by public transport (mainly taxis) and is accessible to Sandringham, Sydenham, Greenstone, Edenvale and other areas where there may be job opportunities. There is also easy access to the N3, Sandringham High School and Saheti.

It would be wonderful for a scheme to incorporate hundreds of trees and the large amount of open space that has for years been largely used by a few (including myself) walking dogs. Why shouldn’t people in low-cost housing also have trees and grass and room to breathe?

Ruth Muller

Bruma