LETTER: Graft link insults my name

Your political writer, Claudi Mailovich, wrote the following in a stand-alone paragraph: "Mashaba has been against corruption and for clean governance. He has already axed three MMCs – Anthony Still, Sharon Peetz and Rabelani Dagada – during his period of office" (DA top brass to question Mashaba, February 21).

I object to my name being linked to corruption and lack of clean governance. I was "axed" for standing up for due process to be applied for an official who was accused of grand-scale corruption — as in "billions of rands". As an aside, investigations into this, both pre and post my axing, found these accusations to be baseless.

Anthony Still

Waverley

