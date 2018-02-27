Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Graft link insults my name

27 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Your political writer, Claudi Mailovich, wrote the following in a stand-alone paragraph: "Mashaba has been against corruption and for clean governance. He has already axed three MMCs – Anthony Still, Sharon Peetz and Rabelani Dagada – during his period of office" (DA top brass to question Mashaba, February 21).

I object to my name being linked to corruption and lack of clean governance. I was "axed" for standing up for due process to be applied for an official who was accused of grand-scale corruption — as in "billions of rands". As an aside, investigations into this, both pre and post my axing, found these accusations to be baseless.

Anthony Still
Waverley

