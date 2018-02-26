LETTER: The more things change …

Leon Schreiber’s timely dose of realism (ANC absolved as collective amnesia follows inauguration of Ramaphosa, February 21) should have been illustrated by pictures taken at the Presidency’s "farewell party" for Jacob Zuma at Tuynhuys on Tuesday, showing the old buffoon and his successor happy, laughing and celebrating together.

As the French say: plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

