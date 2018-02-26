LETTER: Presidential hit parade

It seems newly minted President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a lyrical journey of self-discovery, having previously said "thuma mina" — in homage to musician Hugh Masekela — only this week to detour to the late Nina Simone’s magnetic "new dawn" and leaving some of us "Feeling Good".

It was as if songwriters Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse had written this evocative expression of freedom not only with Simone in mind, but also with the lad from Chiawelo, Soweto in mind, who has the Herculean task of rebuilding this visibly traumatised nation.

Ramaphosa ended his response to the state of the nation debate with a challenge to sceptics and followers alike: "A new dawn has arrived in South Africa."

Shall we now turn to Newley-Bricusse’s vision with Simone’s liberating voice in mind?

Birds flying high, you know how I feel/

Sun in the sky, you know how I feel/

It’s a new dawn/

It’s a new day/

It’s a new life for me, yeah/

It’s a new day/

It’s a new life for me, ok/

And I’m feeling good/

And this old world is a new world/

And a bold world, for me.

We better all prepare ourselves for a weekly hit parade as teasers from the Presidency.

Mothobi Mutloatse

Johannesburg

