Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Overcoming Zuma legacy

26 February 2018 - 05:30
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN/THULI DLAMINI
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SOWETAN/THULI DLAMINI

One way to look at the poisonous legacy of the Zuma years is to divide the problems into two different sets: the criminal and those resulting from bad policy. We should be careful that in our joy that President Cyril Ramaphosa seems intent on addressing the first set, we are not blinded to the probability he is unlikely to address the second set of problems.

The rot in the state is easy to see. What is less obvious are the causes of that rot. In large measure it has occurred because of policy that departs from sound economic sense in pursuit of the less tangible goals of social engineering.

Intangibility guarantees uncertainty and allows caprice. Both tend to mean that we will not get the investment our economy needs for the kind of growth that will pull our people out of poverty.

Such was the long national nightmare of the Zuma years that our relief is understandable. But we must guard against projecting all our hopes onto a new president who has a track record as a member of the ANC establishment and negotiator rather than as a reformer. One pretty speech does not change that.

We should hope for, and vigorously encourage, a change in growth-crushing policies, but not sit back, disengage and expect it to be delivered.

James Lorimer MP
Via e-mail

