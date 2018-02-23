Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Setas not up to the job

23 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Hang Ho and Mark Keese put in a plea for education to meet the needs of the workplace (How education can meet the needs of the workplace, February 20). Somehow they managed to produce more than 1,000 words without once mentioning the skills development levy, and the billions that are thrown uselessly into sector education and training authorities (Setas).

In theory, the Setas were a good idea, but their delivery of skills has been pitiful.

The sooner they disappear and industries gain tax relief for training their needed staff for themselves, the better.

Prof Philip Lloyd
Energy Institute, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

