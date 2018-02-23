LETTER: Mmusi Maimane’s magnanimity towards Cyril Ramaphosa should not be mistaken for yielding

Gareth van Onselen would have preferred Mmusi Maimane to come out "guns blazing" in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first state of the nation address.

In his replying speech during the debate, Maimane set out a number of "tough choices" that Ramaphosa needed to make to rebuild the country.

He did so in the spirit of a loyal opposition, which takes no pleasure in seeing the government fail, because then the whole country fails with it. He also did so with an appreciation of the mood of the nation, and a sense of the import of the occasion.

Reading Van Onselen’s critique, I did chuckle to see Tony Leon, the godfather of muscular parliamentary opposition and the past-master of "guns blazing" performances, tweeting "what a fine speech", to Maimane’s reply.

In the context, it was right for Maimane to offer Ramaphosa the hand of co-operation in rebuilding, and to invite him to be bold enough to truly lead his party and the country.

The jury is still out on whether Ramaphosa will live up to the expectations he has raised for himself, or mediate with the deep-rooted corrupt system in his party and continue the narrow divisiveness of his predecessor.

In setting out these ‘tough choices’, Maimane also set out an alternative agenda for how government in SA should work: an agenda underpinned by constitutionalism, reconciliation, growth-focused economics and zero tolerance for corruption.

He called on Ramaphosa to denounce the disastrous ANC policy of cadre deployment, which makes it acceptable for cadres to place loyalty to the party above duty to the public. In this way, cadre deployment was an early outrider for state capture.

He challenged Ramaphosa to stare down the demagogues and populists in his party who want to expropriate land without compensation; and to stand up for the Constitution he was so instrumental in writing, not scapegoating it for the government’s two-decade failure in land reform.

He made a case for land reform based on respect for the individual agency of black farmers, instead of seeing them as permanent tenants of a custodian state.

He urged Ramaphosa to draw a line in the sand with the militant union interests that are holding the public education system to ransom, to fire all those ministers linked in any way to state capture, and to break up and sell off failing state companies.

If Ramaphosa shows the bold leadership required to do these things, regardless of which party the ideas come from, then SA will prosper. If he does not, then our current atrophy and slow decline will resume just after this brief, fuzzy honeymoon has subsided.

Maimane’s magnanimity towards the new President should not be mistaken for yielding. He set out the choices our country faces and those the DA would make. The DA is not interested merely in pressuring the ANC into better behaviour. We are interested in supplanting it in government, with better ideas and a clear moral compass.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, MP

Chief of staff, DA leader’s office