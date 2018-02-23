Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fabricated allegations

23 February 2018 - 05:30
Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: ALON SKUY​​
Your article on Lephatsi Financial Services was misleading (DA’s top brass plans to grill Joburg mayor Mashaba, February 21). When I was asked if the party would be investigating the matter, I said it might form part of the governance report that is presented to the party’s federal executive.

The assertion that Mashaba was involved in wrongdoing is false. The Sowetan, which originally ran the story, has agreed to retract it because the facts on which it was based are simply not true.

Mashaba has also taken the unusual step of referring himself to the ethics committee of the council — to demonstrate that the allegations were fabricated.

James Selfe, MP
DA federal executive chairman

