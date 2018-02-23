LETTER: ANC’s cancer still grows

The ANC is like a patient just out of hospital after an operation to remove a cancerous lump.

While everyone is filled with joy at the success of the operation, they have shut out of their minds the fact that the cancer has actually spread to other parts of the body and still poses a very grave danger.

It is patently dishonest to refuse to spell out Jacob Zuma’s indiscretions (the reason for wanting him out), harping on his "achievements" (thereby refusing to own up to the harm he has inflicted on the country). Clearly the country is less important than the party.

Whether resources that should have benefited the poor have been plundered by their own is of no consequence — their concern is to portray themselves as perfect.

Dr Kenosi Mosalakae

Houghton

