LETTER: Land a thorny business

If the reason for taking farms without payment is atonement for the sins of the settlers and the alleviation of poverty, it makes no sense to restrict this to farms. After all, the entire country was taken by the settlers – not just the rural areas. There is far more demand by the poor for urban land than for rural land. The wealthy suburbs have considerably less population density than the townships, and the poor in remote areas have to commute long distances.

Why do the ANC and EFF not resolve to move the rich to the townships and the poor to the leafy suburbs closer to work?

If this seems ridiculous, it is because if property rights are eroded there is no telling where it may lead. I wonder if the ANC and EFF have heard of Pandora’s Box?

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail