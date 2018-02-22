Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Land a thorny business

22 February 2018 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

If the reason for taking farms without payment is atonement for the sins of the settlers and the alleviation of poverty, it makes no sense to restrict this to farms. After all, the entire country was taken by the settlers – not just the rural areas. There is far more demand by the poor for urban land than for rural land. The wealthy suburbs have considerably less population density than the townships, and the poor in remote areas have to commute long distances.

Why do the ANC and EFF not resolve to move the rich to the townships and the poor to the leafy suburbs closer to work?

If this seems ridiculous, it is because if property rights are eroded there is no telling where it may lead. I wonder if the ANC and EFF have heard of Pandora’s Box?

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
As tax hikes loom, here is a look at all the ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Rough times with the Zumas
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mmusi Maimane’s Sona speech ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANC absolved as collective amnesia follows ...
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: My love affair with Malusi Gigaba
Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.