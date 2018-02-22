LETTER: Gigaba unleashed looting

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was public enterprises minister in 2010 and oversaw Transnet and Eskom. In 2012 he was accused of delaying a turnaround strategy for South African Airways (SAA) put forward by board chair Cheryl Carolus. This caused severe financial damage to the airline.

His self-importance and vanity quickly surfaced when he decided to wear an SAA pilots’ uniform to Parliament. Then there was Brian Molefe’s appointment to Transnet, and in 2011 Gigaba appointed Gupta associates to the board of Eskom. We know what corruption happened thereafter. In 2014 former president Jacob Zuma appointed Gigaba as home affairs minister, and shortly thereafter he was accused of facilitating the granting of citizenship to the Gupta family.

By then a picture was starting to emerge. A report compiled by academics after Pravin Gordhan’s axing by Zuma urged South Africans "to join the dots" to show how the country was being pillaged.

In a coup de grace for state capture, Gigaba was finally appointed as finance minister, providing a pipeline for state funds to be tapped.

As Zuma’s star began to fade and then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fortunes rose, Gigaba amended his screenplay, just like a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. He now needed to accommodate the new ANC president.

Our country needs to know the full story about Gigaba, especially if Ramaphosa decides to keep him as finance minister.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

