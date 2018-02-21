LETTER: Ramaphosa route right

It is often said that we should not "sweat the small stuff". We live in a society that is full of complaints. It is hardly surprising then that we struggle with stress.

When Cyril Ramaphosa was in discussion with Jacob Zuma regarding his exit from the presidency there were demands that he act more decisively. But rushing to arms should only be a last resort. It is better to be level-headed and consider the bigger picture instead.

After the ANC recalled Thabo Mbeki it led to a split in the organisation and the formation of Cope. When Julius Malema was expelled it caused a bigger rift within the ANC and society. Expelling Zuma ran the risk of greater splits and possibly even a civil war.

Hot-headedness usually creates more problems than it solves. Rushing for the divorce courts or quickly firing people without resolving problems peacefully only increases instability.

The Talmud speaks of a man who is divorcing his wife with a view to marrying another woman. He thinks the other woman will be better in all ways and there will be nothing about his first wife that he will miss. Yet he regretfully discovers that he was mistaken.

Similarly, firing a competent and loyal employee in a moment of anger means having to employ and retrain an inexperienced person who may not be as good.

Not only is this unfair but it will also negatively affect morale in the organisation.

Only once all diplomatic options have been exhausted would it make sense to stand firm and fight the good fight, but with wisdom this would hardly ever be required.

Martin Zagnoev

Sunningdale Ridge