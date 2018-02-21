LETTER: Let SA back Ramaphosa

I find it hard to curb my excitement over the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as SA’s president.

He has managed the transition so ably that it inspires confidence in his ability. He has articulated over the past week the true policies of the ANC and its traditions, which were undermined by Jacob Zuma.

His emphasis on nonracialism, his appealing to the people as a whole, shows wisdom. At the same time his strong advocacy of the advancement of people of colour and women resonates with everything the ANC stood for over many decades. Much of this has been sorely missed over the years of Zuma’s rule. Having been obliged to shuffle around in Zuma’s shadow for some years, Ramaphosa is now able to emerge as a strong, determined leader.

But I cannot help asking why we had to wait for Zuma to end his term as president of the ANC before there was any prospect of getting rid of him as president of the country. The ANC has to ask itself serious questions about allowing a seriously flawed individual to continue in office even though we all knew of his wrongdoing.

I also have to admit to feeling a degree of complicity in sustaining the monster Zuma for so long despite a few attempts to disassociate myself. I am relieved that some years ago I declined a medal for long political service in uMkhonto we Sizwe because it was going to be handed over by Zuma. I did not want to go to Bloemfontein to don some odd uniform and receive a medal directly from him. I also declined to support the Information Bill in Parliament, knowing that Zuma would abuse those powers.

But like all my colleagues, I spent seven years as an ANC MP knowing of the wrongdoings of the man. By leaving when I did I was spared the humiliation of defending Nkandla.

What is important for us to consider is that it only became possible to push for his resignation as president of the country after his term as president of the ANC expired. As long as he held ANC office he was untouchable. Surely we all need to reflect on this anomaly. It is correct to expect loyalty and discipline from members of a political organisation, but should such loyalty continue when a leader so blatantly violates the values and traditions of that organisation?

We can recall many occasions when leaders of the ANC, including, Zuma, confessed to allowing the violation of democratic practices in the movement, such as lists for the election of leaders, gatekeeping, buying of branches and many undemocratic practices at various levels of the organisation. Admissions of wrongdoing are quite common in the ANC but nothing has been done to remedy deficiencies.

There are many indications that Ramaphosa is determined to clean up the state machine. We can expect that heads will roll. But since the ANC plays such a critical role in the state, such corrective measures are not enough. As president of the ANC he will have to introduce corrective measures there too, despite possible resistance. The ANC will have to purge itself and I am not sure Ramaphosa has the support to do this.

None of this can diminish our support for Ramaphosa in his new roles. He has appealed for a new beginning and he deserves positive support from across the country. We should all commit ourselves to do this.

Prof Ben Turok

Via e-mail