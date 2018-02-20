LETTER: Ramaphosa bided his time

Friedrich Mueller’s letter displays an abysmally poor understanding of political manoeuvring (No protest against the rot, February 16). How could Cyril Ramaphosa have challenged an autocratic president such as Jacob Zuma, supported by a majority of MPs eating off his patronage?

That would have sounded Ramaphosa’s political death knell.

Ramaphosa did not lack courage. Quite the contrary; he had to swallow his pride, bide his time and only use it when the opportunity presented itself.

Frans Cronje’s letter in the same edition (Truly a blinder by Cyril) was more appropriate.

Max Leipold

Hermanus