LETTER: Keep the momentum going

A strong opposition is important in any democracy and in effect we now have a stronger opposition, mobilised during the Jacob Zuma era: civil society, opposition parties, the media, our justice system and even factions within the ANC.

After apartheid we needed a strong ANC to take a deeply divided country forward. We again need a strong and healthy ANC to eradicate corruption and tackle the renewed divisions caused during Zuma’s reign. The newfound political muscle of civil society and the groupings mentioned above will keep the ANC on its toes. We must not take our eyes off the ball now and must keep the momentum going.

Given his inclusive approach, President Cyril Ramaphosa will no doubt strategically use the positive energy. SA and its people are united around a common vision: to make SA a better place for all its people and let it again assume a respected place in the community of nations.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag