LETTER: Bigger budget for CCMA

I had the pleasure of listening to the second-quarter annual performance plan report from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). This indicates that from July 1 to September 30 2017, 47,311 cases were referred to the CCMA and dealt with. These figures are fantastic, but the number of referrals to the CCMA is set to expand exponentially.

With the extended jurisdiction of the CCMA with regard to the national minimum wage and claims for financial shortfalls, it will be inundated with thousands of extra cases. Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant was present during the presentation and I put it to her that she would have to consider almost doubling the budget of the CCMA in future. All the possible good intentions of having a minimum wage will be lost if it cannot be implemented or policed.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman

