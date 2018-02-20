Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A long way to real change

20 February 2018 - 05:30
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a rally in front of a picture of Nelson Mandela in Cape Town. PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER
As far as popularity stakes are concerned, in 1994 former president Nelson Mandela was miles ahead of where President Cyril Ramaphosa is today. In spite of his universal appeal Madiba failed to convince "investors" to make good on their pre-1994 promises. Instead, companies built through blood, sweat and the lives of our forefathers were moved to Europe. The "investors" hung Madiba out to dry.

Apartheid beneficiaries continued to thrive while the poor remained suffering. Now the Madiba snake oil is being sold to Ramaphosa by the same sector of society who benefited from apartheid. It would be foolish for the poor to be optimistic about change coming any time soon.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Via e-mail

