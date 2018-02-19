Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Policy position perplexing

19 February 2018 - 05:30
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The politics played by the ANC over the past few weeks has me baffled as to the party’s policies, particularly regarding persons who are corrupt or incompetent.

The ANC requested a vote of no confidence in the mayor of Cape Town, then changed its mind and voted to retain her. The explanation makes no sense to me.

Either the mayor was corrupt or incompetent and therefore should be voted out of office, or the ANC should not have proposed the initial motion of no confidence.

If the mayor was corrupt or incompetent, the majority of citizens of Cape Town would benefit if the incumbent was removed and the ANC would have won the approval of Capetonians.

The ANC followed a similar strategy with Jacob Zuma.

Had the president been removed from his position when the corruption became apparent, the majority of South African citizens would have benefited and the ANC may still have enjoyed a two-thirds majority.

David McCormick
Cape Town

