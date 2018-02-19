LETTER: Graft under De Lille a fact

The auditor-general’s report on tender corruption concerning the mayoral committee led by Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is not an allegation but proven fact — a qualified report followed this. De Lille declined to give evidence on the matter and has appointed lawyers to defend her.

The resignation of city manager Achmat Ebrahim after decades of service with the council speaks volumes — his silence is deafening.

Under De Lille’s leadership nepotism and corruption continue, and the DA council’s image is being badly tarnished.

It is high time that professional people are appointed to senior positions in the city.

The reliance on career politicians to do the work can no longer be the norm. Cape Town is a big business now, and deadwood such as councillors Little, Fritz and Plato should follow De Lille to the door.

The DA has no other choice but to sever ties with De Lille, who has been a member of three political parties and is a divisive force in the council. She must go, and soon.

Granville Killin

Via e-mail

