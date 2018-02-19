LETTER: Disgusted by DA’s tactics

Shame on the DA. The public is disgusted by the ugly, vicious battle it is waging against Patricia de Lille. If the mayor has erred, why doesn’t the party give her a fair hearing?

Why try and force her out prematurely and with such gratuitous brutality? Why the snide whispering campaign against such a brave corruption buster?

I’m nauseated by the party’s pitbull tactics and bitchy utterances. I’m even more revulsed by Bowman Gilfillan’s refusal to fix factual errors in its so-called forensic report. Is this fair? Helen Zille’s autobiography hints at a backroom cabal.

Has the DA been hijacked by officials the voters did not elect? Why is the party savaging its strong women leaders?

De Lille has offered a second olive branch to the DA leadership to mediate the infighting. If this offer is rejected, the DA will drive hundreds and thousands of voters into the arms of Cyril Ramaphosa’s reinvented ANC.

Muriel Hau-Yoon

Oranjezicht

