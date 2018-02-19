Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Disgusted by DA’s tactics

19 February 2018 - 05:30
Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Patricia de Lille. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Shame on the DA. The public is disgusted by the ugly, vicious battle it is waging against Patricia de Lille. If the mayor has erred, why doesn’t the party give her a fair hearing?

Why try and force her out prematurely and with such gratuitous brutality? Why the snide whispering campaign against such a brave corruption buster?

I’m nauseated by the party’s pitbull tactics and bitchy utterances. I’m even more revulsed by Bowman Gilfillan’s refusal to fix factual errors in its so-called forensic report. Is this fair? Helen Zille’s autobiography hints at a backroom cabal.

Has the DA been hijacked by officials the voters did not elect? Why is the party savaging its strong women leaders?

De Lille has offered a second olive branch to the DA leadership to mediate the infighting. If this offer is rejected, the DA will drive hundreds and thousands of voters into the arms of Cyril Ramaphosa’s reinvented ANC.

Muriel Hau-Yoon
Oranjezicht

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
As tax hikes loom, here is a look at all the ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Why Ramaphosa’s first act should be to fire Gigaba
Opinion
4.
CAROL PATON: Preposterous to even think of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
What will Jacob Zuma’s departure cost SA?
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.