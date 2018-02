ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is quoted as saying the party confirmed the recall of former president Jacob Zuma, but insisted it wasn’t because he had done anything wrong. Excuse me!

So the new ANC leadership, or is it just Magashule, are trying to whitewash nine lost years under Zuma, during which he oversaw the building of a shadow state and the theft of billions and billions of rand.

Christian Naegele

