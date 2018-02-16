Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Focus now on Abrahams

16 February 2018 - 05:30
National director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
In all the excitement of the weeks leading up to Jacob Zuma resigning, the issue of Shaun Abrahams seems to have escaped media attention in that he was supposed to have vacated his office on February 8.

This issue is on hold, presumably because of the appeals by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) against his removal.

What does not seem to be clear is whether Zuma’s appeal is in his personal capacity or on behalf of the government.

If personal, is he still going ahead with it? If so, clearly he is responsible for the costs.

If it is a government appeal, should the new president not immediately withdraw it? The same applies to the NPA and Abrahams.

Why is this issue still outstanding? Surely it needs to be either set aside or be ruled upon immediately. Certainly, the way forward needs to made clear to the country, as it is expected that Abrahams has to make a crucial decision on whether Zuma must face the 783 counts of fraud and corruption.

Is it reasonable to expect him to make the "correct" decision?

Mike Edwards
Gallo Manor

